Martin H. Taylor, 88, of Duncan, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital.

Private family services will be held with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Martin H. Taylor was born April 10, 1932 in Genoa, Nebraska, to Henry Orville and Anna (Lowe) Taylor. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1950, where he lettered in football. Martin served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from Jan. 6, 1951 to Nov. 29, 1954. He served aboard the USS Whitley (AKA-91) home-ported out of U.S. Naval Station, in Norfolk, Virginia.

He married Mary F. Paprocki on Feb. 9, 1956 in Duncan. He was owner/operator of trucking company M&M Enterprises, also contracting for Behlen Mfg., Lindsay Mfg. and others. After retiring from truck driving, Mart and Mary owned My Place Bar in Duncan for many years. He especially enjoyed meeting up with friends at Jay's Garage.

Martin is survived by six children, Joan (Kevin) Bennett of Columbus, Jim of Columbus, Dave of Columbus, Carol (Bob) Seuss of Lincoln, Jerry of Annandale, Virginia; and Tim of Omaha; sister, Helen McMartin of Queen Creek, Arizona; brother, Ted (Judy) Taylor of Thedford, Nebraska; brother, Ed (Carol) Taylor of Prescott Valley, Arizona; sister, Becky (Kevin) Kretz of Genoa; brother-in-law, Marc Baue of Wausa, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Taylor of Hastings, Joyce Taylor of Wyoming, and Francie Berlin, Leona (Charles) Rogers, and Bernie (Bill) Podraza, all of Columbus; six grandchildren, Les (Sandy) Bennett, Luke (Mal) Bennett, Rachel (Zach) Grant, Ryan Bennett, Jennifer Seuss and Kyle (Mariah) Seuss; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Martin was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 1999; his parents, Orville and Anna Taylor; brothers, Chet, John and Jim; sisters, Mary Anne Peterson and Rachel Baue; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

