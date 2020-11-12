Marvene Bruner

April 20, 1932 – November 10, 2020

Marvene Bruner, 88, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home in Columbus after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 2 -4 p.m. on Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil service at St. Bonaventure Church. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Please follow all CDC guidelines while attending the service and visitation. Masks are required for all of those in attendance. The Funeral Mass and Vigil will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Marvene Tillie Bruner was born April 20, 1932, to Max and Rosie (Kulhanek) Dusatko in Brainard, Nebraska. She attended school in Brainard and graduated in 1949. Marvene was united in marriage to Ernest Bruner on Oct. 27, 1949, at Holy Trinity Church in Brainard. To this union seven (7) children were born. She worked at BD for 25 years and Columbus High School food service for 18 years.

Marvene was an avid gardener, and enjoyed cooking, baking, and shopping. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought her a tremendous amount of joy. Marvene loved cheering on the Huskers, Creighton Bluejays and the Chicago Cubs.

Marvene is survived by son, Allen (Mary) Bruner of Omaha, Nebraska; daughters, Nancy (Tony) Zabawa of Omaha, Nebraska, Jane (Bob) Pelan of Olathe, Kansas, Ruth (Gary) Foltz of Columbus, Nebraska, Joyce Bruner of Omaha, Nebraska, Michelle (Brian) Nelson of Lincoln, Nebraska and Mary (Josh) Isley of Lincoln, Nebraska; 22 grandchildren;

20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Bruner; parents, brother, Edwin Dusatko; and sisters, Evelyn Dvorak and Leona Janak.

Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Grade School or the Columbus Cancer Center.