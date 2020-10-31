Mary Alice Pfeifer

July 16, 1934 – October 28, 2020

Mary Alice Pfeifer died Oct. 28, 2020.

Visitation will take place from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St., and follow CDC guidelines. It will be followed by a 3 p.m. Vigil service. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, also at the church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey, Nebraska.

She is survived by her children, Doug Pfeifer (Doris), Sheila Hayes (Michael), Chris Korth (Paul, deceased), Sharon Labenz (Kurt) and Jeff Pfeifer (Amy); 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials will be directed by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler.