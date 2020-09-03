Mary Ann Keeshan

January 17, 1937-August 31, 2020

Mary Ann Keeshan, 83, of Tool, Texas, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island, with Rev. Jim Golka officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with a parish rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Burial is at the Grand Island Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island or the St. Jude Catholic Church in Gun Barrell City.

Mary Ann Keeshan was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Genoa, to Peter and Eleanor (Prososki) Vetick. She grew up and received her education in Silver Creek.

She married James E. Keeshan on Feb. 13, 1956, at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus. The couple lived in North Bend, Albion and Grand Island where they owned and operated Grand Island Music, the Desert Rose and Keeshan Trucking. In retirement, she lived in Tool, Texas.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Parish, Arnold Hills Woman's Club, Literary Club of Cedar Creek Lake, and Ladies of the Lake Craft Guild. She also volunteered at the Tool Community Food Pantry. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards and games with friends, and watching Husker football. Her hobbies included baking (she was known for her carrot cake), boating, fishing and walking.

Survivors include: one son, Jason Keeshan of Lincoln; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Kenneth Warren of Grand Island, and Michelle and Randal Vallejo of Tool, Texas; one brother, Edwin Vetick of Lyons; one sister, Theresa Mostek of Berthoud, Colorado; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Alvin Vetick; one sister, Veronica (Vernie) Wieser; and one son, James Keeshan, Jr.

