Mary Ellen Greenlee

January 19, 1931-November 5, 2020

Mary Ellen Greenlee, 89, of Columbus, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 5-7 p.m. on Monday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. The vigil and mass will be livestreamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mary Ellen was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Fred and Mary (Kurtenbach) Geilenkirchen. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Lindsay High School. She married Delbert Greenlee. Mary worked at B-D Medical and later at the Columbus Manor, from which she retired. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church and the Columbus Fire Department Auxiliary.

Mary is survived by her son, Scott (Kris) Greenlee; grandsons, Dillon (Cassandra) Greenlee and Weston Greenlee; great-granddaughter, Alaina; grandpuppy, Diesel; sisters-in-law, Elaine Geilenkirchen and Judy Greenlee; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert Greenlee; two brothers, Dennis and Maynard Geilenkirchen; sister, Alice Alt; brother-in-law, Joe Alt; sister-in-law, Gloria Geilenkirchen; and brother-in-law, Don Greenlee.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
