Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Gronenthal
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Mary H. Gronenthal

February 21, 1954 – June 7, 2021

Mary H. Gronenthal, 67, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Genoa, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2021, at her home.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church and continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Private family burial will be held in Humphrey, Nebraska.

Mary was born Feb. 21, 1954, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Stanley and Jeanette (Dohmen) Foltz. She married Joseph Gronenthal on Aug. 7, 1971, in Norfolk, Nebraska. They resided in Genoa, Nebraska, the last 10 years before recently moving to Fremont.

Some of Mary's hobbies included going camping with her family and sewing. She always had a Pepsi in her hand.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph, of Fremont; son, Brian (Shelli) Gronenthal of Omaha; daughters, Heather (Michael) Closser of Lincoln, Lori Gronenthal of Omaha, Kayla (Arjay) Johnson of Hastings, and Kimberly (Michael) VanBuskirk of Fremont; brothers, Jeff (Pam) Foltz of Hoskins, Nebraska, and John Foltz of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sisters, Shirley Freiburghouse of Norfolk, and Beverly (Arnie) Rohrer of Winnetoon, Nebraska; and 15 grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and parents-in-law; son in law, John Czapla; and brother, Marvin Foltz.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Jun
11
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Jun
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Joe and family, I'm sorry for the loss of your dear Mary! I know she was a wonderful lady full of love for her dear ones. May you take comfort in knowing she is at peace now. Cousin Janie Arnold Fort Collins, Colorado
Janie Arnold
Family
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results