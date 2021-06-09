Mary H. Gronenthal

February 21, 1954 – June 7, 2021

Mary H. Gronenthal, 67, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Genoa, Nebraska, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2021, at her home.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church and continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Private family burial will be held in Humphrey, Nebraska.

Mary was born Feb. 21, 1954, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Stanley and Jeanette (Dohmen) Foltz. She married Joseph Gronenthal on Aug. 7, 1971, in Norfolk, Nebraska. They resided in Genoa, Nebraska, the last 10 years before recently moving to Fremont.

Some of Mary's hobbies included going camping with her family and sewing. She always had a Pepsi in her hand.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph, of Fremont; son, Brian (Shelli) Gronenthal of Omaha; daughters, Heather (Michael) Closser of Lincoln, Lori Gronenthal of Omaha, Kayla (Arjay) Johnson of Hastings, and Kimberly (Michael) VanBuskirk of Fremont; brothers, Jeff (Pam) Foltz of Hoskins, Nebraska, and John Foltz of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sisters, Shirley Freiburghouse of Norfolk, and Beverly (Arnie) Rohrer of Winnetoon, Nebraska; and 15 grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and parents-in-law; son in law, John Czapla; and brother, Marvin Foltz.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.