Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Keil
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE

Mary Ann Keil

August 27, 1934 – March 26, 2021

Mary Ann Keil Omaha, Nebraska -Retired, Mutual of Omaha, passed away March 26, 2021.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the West Center Chapel and follow all CDC guidelines. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Wednesday, March 31, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 5801 Oak Hills Drive. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James J. Keil; infant grandson, Parker J. Keil; siblings, Anthony, Gilbert, and Helen.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Sherry, Bill and Nicole; grandson, Braxton; sisters, Millie, Jean, Rose, and Lucy; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Memorials will be directed by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road.

www.heafeyheafey.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Bill - So sorry to hear of your loss.
Pat Peterson, Wisconsin
April 5, 2021
My sweet friend, I will always remember the conversations we shared and your love of sweets especially Ice cream! I will never forget your Tell it like it is advice the life lessons and stories you shared. Your are forever in my heart and will be missed dearly.
Jamica
March 29, 2021
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results