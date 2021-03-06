Mary C. Kosek

September 3, 1937 – March 4, 2021

Mary C. Kosek, 83, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9. 2021, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church - Krakow, rural Genoa, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday at the McKown - Rice Funeral Home in Genoa. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning, 9:30 -service time at the church. A lunch will be served immediately following the service in the church hall. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan at a later date.

Mary C. Kosek was born Sept. 3, 1937, on the family farm in Platte County, Nebraska, by Silver Creek to Edward and Clotilda (Jaworski) Liss. She received her early education in Duncan and graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus. Mary was married to Robert "Bob" Cuba on Sept. 3, 1958. To this union five boys were born: Daniel, Dean, David, Dwayne and Darold. They lived on a farm in the Krakow area. Mary worked in Columbus before marrying Jim Kosek on Feb. 7, 1987, in Columbus. They lived in Columbus, Lone Star area, and Duncan before moving to Genoa where they have lived since. She was an avid Husker sports fan and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, bird watching and collecting angels.

Mary is survived by her husband, James F. Kosek of Genoa; sons, Daniel (Pamela) Cuba of Columbus, Dean Cuba of Columbus, David (Nancy) Cuba of DeSoto, Kansas, and Darold Cuba of Columbus; seven Grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren;

Brother, Edward P. (Pat) Liss of Fullerton and Robert (Peggy) Liss of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Helena (Rod) Chinn of Columbus; and sister-in-law, Jan Liss of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne Cuba; parents, Edward and Clotilda Liss; brother, Benedict "Ben" A. Liss; and infant sister, Helen Liss.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.