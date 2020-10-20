Menu
Mary M. Horak

Age 89

Mary M. Horak, 89, of Schuyler died Friday, Oct. 16 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Schuyler. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, also at the church. Burial at Schuyler Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Horak of David City, daughter, Ann (Larry) Sabata of David City, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two sisters.

Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
