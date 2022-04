Mary Reynolds March 24, 1937 – January 8, 2022 Services at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Isidore Church. Visitation from 4-6 p.m. Thursday with 6 p.m. vigil at McKown Funeral Home.



Published by The Columbus Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.