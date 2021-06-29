Mary Loretta (Hilger) Rezapour

January 13, 1940- June 26, 2021

Mary Loretta (Hilger) Rezapour, 81, formerly of Columbus, Seward and Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021 at Tabitha of Crete, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 10 – 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, also at the funeral home. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

Mary was born Jan. 13,1940 at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska to Raymond and Loretta (Morgan) Hilger. She was the oldest of three children. Mary received her first Holy Communion at St. Bonaventure Church on May 2, 1948. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1958. Mary worked for Continental Trailways in Lincoln, Nebraska and later transferred to Wichita, Kansas. It was there she met Hassan Rezapour and they were married on Aug. 30, 1968. The couple moved to Houston, Texas where she worked for the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston as an accountant until her retirement. Hassan passed away in 1997 and a few years later Mary moved back to Seward, Nebraska to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her son Kamran Rezapour, his daughter Samantha and Samantha's mother Julissa; son Christian Rezapour, his wife Tracey and their children Kaiden and Madelyn; daughter Lynette Allen, her husband Tod and their children Clairessa, Andrew, Abigail and Elizabeth; brother Charles Hilger; nephews James Hurley Jr, Robert Hurley, Jeff Hurley and their families; niece Heather Muhs and her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Hassan; son Michael Wyatt; sister Janet Hurley; brother-in-law Jim Hurley; sister-in-law Cathy Hilger.