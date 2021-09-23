Menu
Mary E. Sheldon

Mary E. Sheldon

September 14, 1938 – August 25, 2021

Mary E. Sheldon, 82 of Wahoo, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home.

Internment will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus.

She was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Lester and Elizabeth Osborn.

Mary grew up in Columbus and attended Columbus High School. She worked for Armadillo Express in Lincoln as a manager.

She enjoyed gardening, watching sports with friends, visiting with family, watching ice skating and westerns.

Mary is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Bob) Irwin; Deborah (Joe) Moose; Bill (Tina) Walsh; Gwen Lindahl; and Brenda (Jay) Clark; fifteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Deanna Augustin; and brother, John Osborn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Sheldon; and daughter, Linda Flynn


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 23, 2021.
