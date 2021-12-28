Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jane Thoms
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA

Mary Jane Thoms

November 11, 1930 - December 24, 2021

Mrs. Mary Jane Thoms, 91, of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Cremation will take place and her ashes will be kept by her family until they can be buried next to her beloved husband in Columbus, Nebraska. A graveside service will be held at that time.

She was born in a little house on the prairie in Thurston County, Nebraska, on Nov. 11, 1930, to Mr. Stanley Vrana and Mrs. Emily (Semerad) Vrana, who both preceded her in death. Mrs. Thoms was happily married for 15 years to Mr. Harold Thoms, whose untimely death due to illness left Mary with the job of raising their two children on her own. She was blessed to have her mother Emily living with the family at the time, but Emily passed away three years later. During married life and while raising her children, she lived in Columbus, Nebraska. Later in life, Mary moved to Elk Point, South Dakota, to be with her son Stanley and his family. Following the passing of her beloved son, Mary moved to Athens, Georgia, to be with her daughter.

Mary received her teaching degree from the Nebraska State Teachers College at Wayne. She was a teacher in Thurston County, Nebraska, before marrying Harold and moving to Columbus. Mary enjoyed healthy cooking and loved working in her garden. She retired after many years of service in the Columbus High School cafeteria.

Mary especially cherished Thanksgiving as it was the time of year that she and her sister Rosie and their families spent time together making treasured memories. She was a loving mother and friend to many and will be missed dearly.

Mrs. Thoms is survived by her daughter, Carol (Elrich) Kirchman of Athens, Georgia; sister, Rose Rutar of Wakefield; and daughter-in-law, Noreen Thoms of Elk Point, South Dakota. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alex Thoms of Sioux City, Iowa; Amber (Brandon) Lindsey of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Alyssa, Christina and Racheal Thoms all of Elk Point, South Dakota; her great-grandchildren, Brielle Gaulden, Zofia Thoms-Martin and Mila Thoms-Martin; two nieces, Betty Greiner and Alice (Daniel) Nielsen; one nephew, Dennis (Debra) Rutar; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Thoms was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Emily Vrana; husband, Harold Thoms; son, Stanley Thoms; and granddaughter, Lindsey Shemek.

In lieu of flowers, please do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in memory of her.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens is entrusted with arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Mary had a very big impact on my life as a young child. She used to babysit my brothers and I while mom and dad were at work. I have such fond memories of helping her in her large garden and eating fresh rhubarb dipped in sugar. I loved digging in the dirt and visiting with her about God. She always had such a calming spirit about her. I believe she played a huge role in my love for nature and healthy eating as well as my love for Christ. I will never forget her handing out half dollar coins on Halloween and encouraging kids to brush their teeth. She has a very special place in my heart and will never be forgotten. I will continue to pass her values onto our 3 daughters whom we now homeschool. We also place great value in nature, family, healthy eating and last but not least, our love for Jesus! Mary lives in the hearts of many forever. God Bless!
Jami (Cave) Heiss
Other
December 28, 2021
Carol, Noreen and families Your mother was the sweetest. She helped instill love and morals as she took care of our children in their younger days. She was our blessing when we found her for child care. She now has her wings. Our prayers and condolences to all of you, All our love, Tim & Barb Cave Please let us know when you put her to rest with Harold. We would love to be part of that if you don´t mind.
Barb Cave
Friend
December 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results