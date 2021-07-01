Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Matthew Stoll
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE

Matthew J. Stoll

June 22, 1954- June 11, 2021

Matthew Joseph Stoll, 66, passed away on June 11, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 26, 2021, at St. Stephen the Martyr Church in Omaha, Nebraska.

Matt was born on June 22, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska and adopted by Doris and Joseph Stoll when he was 3 and a half years old. He graduated from Fremont High School and attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln from 1973-1977.

Matt is survived by his wife, Angela, whom he married in 2019; mother, Doris of David City, Nebraska; daughters, Melissa and Emily; adopted brother, Peter; and his biological sister, Ann.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 'S' Street, NE
Jun
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church
16701 'S' Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Just wondering if this it the Matt that attended St. Patrick's Elementary School in Fremont, NE?
Betty Schuler-Weingarten
School
June 15, 2021
Last Of The Good Guys. RIP Matt.
Leo Noga
Work
June 13, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Matt´s sense of humor was such a light in this world. Angela he shared a deep and special love with you. You made each other so happy! Love you.
Donna and Dale
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results