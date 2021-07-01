Matthew J. Stoll

June 22, 1954- June 11, 2021

Matthew Joseph Stoll, 66, passed away on June 11, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday June 26, 2021, at St. Stephen the Martyr Church in Omaha, Nebraska.

Matt was born on June 22, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska and adopted by Doris and Joseph Stoll when he was 3 and a half years old. He graduated from Fremont High School and attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln from 1973-1977.

Matt is survived by his wife, Angela, whom he married in 2019; mother, Doris of David City, Nebraska; daughters, Melissa and Emily; adopted brother, Peter; and his biological sister, Ann.