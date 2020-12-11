Menu
Max Kosch
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE

Max A. Kosch

March 23, 1921 – December 8, 2020

Max A. Kosch, 99, passed away Dec. 8, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 7745 Military Ave. in Omaha, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to service. Private family Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus.

Max was born on March 23, 1921, to Alois and Regina (Messing) Kosch on a farm outside of Shelby, Nebraska. He grew up being the oldest nine boys, along with his twin sister and step-sister. He graduated from Shelby High School and serviced in the Navy as a marine machinist (1942-1945) during WWII. Upon returning home, he married Grace Bernt on June 30, 1947. They raised five children in Columbus.

Max enjoyed working on inventions through his work experiences and even as a hobby. In the Navy, he was a marine machinist. Max worked with three brothers to start the Kosch Company in Columbus. He then moved on to work for Dowd Oil Company, Becton-Dickinson (B-D) and, before retirement, he worked for Johnson Matthey Electronics in Spokane, Washington.

Faith was an important part of his life. He was a member of the following organizations: Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima, Legion of Mary, Lay Fraternity of St. Dominic and the Third Order of St. Francis.

Max is survived by daughters, Ann Kosch of Manhattan, Kansas, Mary Jane (Joe) Noble of Albion, Nebraska, and Paulette Gembica of Columbus; grandchildren, Larry (Ely) Kosch of Austin, Texas, Dylan (Gina) Kosch of Grand Island, Nebraska, Jenny (Mike) Ahlers of Lee Summit, Missouri, and Matthew (Mandy) Gembica of Tarnov, Nebraska; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Alois/Joe, Delmar and Gerald Bosch; twin sister, Maxine Aerts; sisters-in-law, Wilma (Svodoba), JoAnn (Sokol), Dorothy (Gurgall) and Roberta (Podvaza); along with nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Regina (Messin) Kosch; wife, Grace (Bernt); sons, Larry Max and Stanley Gerard; son-in-law, Gregory Gembica; daughter, Mary Ann; brothers, Harold, Howard, Jerome, Dean and Donald; brothers-in-law, Ted Aerts and Bill Behrns; sisters, Elizabeth and Teresa; step-sister, Romana; and sisters-in-law, Irene (Velk) and Janet (Dullum).


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
7745 Military Ave, NE
Dec
11
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
7745 Military Ave, NE
Dec
11
Interment
2:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure Cemetery
Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Our sympathy goes to all of you
Gary and Doris Glatter
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results