Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maxine Badje

Maxine L. Badje

June 6, 1927-September 1, 2020

Maxine L. Badje, 93, of Lincoln, (formerly of Columbus), died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Grace Pointe Assisted Living in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, and will continue from noon until service time on Friday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Church, 1072 21st Ave. Columbus, NE 68601.1072

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.