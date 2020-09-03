Maxine L. Badje

June 6, 1927-September 1, 2020

Maxine L. Badje, 93, of Lincoln, (formerly of Columbus), died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Grace Pointe Assisted Living in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, and will continue from noon until service time on Friday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Church, 1072 21st Ave. Columbus, NE 68601.1072

Maxine was born June 6, 1927, in Randolph, to Sofus and Bessie (Wilson) Nelson. She attended rural school near Randolph and Norfolk. Maxine graduated from Norfolk High School in 1945.

On May 2, 1948, Maxine was united in marriage to Robert Badje. Maxine spent her married life in Columbus, where she worked for Behlen Manufacturing and Columbus Public Schools. She was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Columbus, where she was active in church circle activities. She enjoyed music and would often attend dances with husband, Bob, and friends. On Oct. 8, 2005, Maxine was united in marriage to Leon Cynova.

Maxine is survived by son, Doug (Wendy) Badje of Lincoln; grandchildren: Tyler (Emilie) Badje of Prairie Village, Kansas and Brianna (Taylor) Stuckey of Leawood, Kansas; step grandchildren: Kylie (Arthur) Skrundevskiy of Bismarck, North Dakota and Cody (Ashley) Potter of Lincoln.

Maxine was proceeded in death by parents, Sofus and Bessie Nelson; husbands, Robert Badje, Leon Cynova; brothers, Harold and William Nelson; sister, Bonnie Siebrandt.

