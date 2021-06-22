Meg Harry

May 13, 1962 - June 8, 2021

Meg Harry of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in her home early Tuesday morning on June 8, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 4 p.m. on June 28 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church with Father Michael Swanton celebrating the Mass. Attendees are encouraged to gather in the Parish Center following the service for sharing and a buffet supper.

Meg was born May 13, 1962, to Roderick and Claire (Allison) Harry in Omaha, Nebraska, where she grew up. She graduated from Roncalli Catholic High School in 1980. Meg chose a vocation that served her community; she trained in her craft at Joseph's School of Hair Design in Lincoln. She began her career and taught others at Stewarts for several years following graduation. In 1990, Meg moved to Columbus – where she worked at Design Team and Upper Kut.

Meg loved to travel and delighted in nature. Together with her daughter Nerissa, she went on many adventures to new and exciting places. She loved to share moon gazing with family and friends. Gardening, biking and walking were among her favorite activities; flowers were a joyful passion throughout her life. Meg was an avid reader and was a member of "Between the Lines" book club for many years.

Meg loved creating and did so through making yard art and working on many other decorative projects. Friends and family also looked forward each year to the handmade Christmas ornaments Meg made.

Meg shared her love for music with others by singing with the "Voices of Omaha Messiah Choir" for many years and with the "Consonnaires" of Columbus. As member of the Friends of Music, Meg enjoyed many Columbus community events.

Meg committed herself to volunteering. She invested her time at the Columbus Public Library, Platte County Museum and St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

A beloved mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend to so many, Meg was always ready to spend time with family and friends. Meg's daughter Nerissa said "she was the best mother a girl could ask for and her best friend." Her nieces and nephews thought of her as the aunt who was "ready for anything."

Meg is survived by her daughter, Nerissa (Jeff) Ahern; father; and siblings.

Memorials in Meg's honor may be directed to: Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft, Omaha, NE 68108.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com