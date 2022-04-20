Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Faltys

Michael Faltys

Age 56

Michael Faltys, 56, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Miksch celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.