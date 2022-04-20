Michael Faltys

Age 56

Michael Faltys, 56, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Miksch celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com