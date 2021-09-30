Menu
Michael Kaasch
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel
905 A Street
Schuyler, NE

Michael W. Kaasch

June 26, 1959 - September 27, 2021

Michael W. Kaasch, 62, of Schuyler, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler, the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiated. Interment with military honors took place in the Schuyler Cemetery.

Michael William Kaasch was born on June 26, 1959, in Grand Island to Michael John and Patricia (Bruckner) Kaasch. In 1970 the Kaasch family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where Michael studied in the Columbus school system. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, and upon his honorable discharge he worked various jobs in the Columbus area. In 1988 he found his calling as a CNA and worked in the Schuyler area. In 1984, Michael married Kathy Densmore-King in Columbus.

Michael loved his family more than anything and always looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren. After he found his calling as a CNA, Michael loved the relationships he built with residents of the Schuyler area nursing facilities. He enjoyed spending time at home watching action movies with Kathy and loved cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife of almost 37 years, Kathy of Schuyler; children, Chris Densmore of Iowa City, Iowa, Tonya Densmore of Schuyler and Michael (Gloria) Kaasch of Schuyler; grandchildren, Alicia Guico, Nathasha (Isaac) Guico and their son Elijah, Izaiah Densmore, David, Michael and Aleks Kaasch and Taylor Wilke; step-father, Ron Graus of Columbus; siblings, John (Susan) Kaasch of Georgia, Pat (Julie) Kaasch of Columbus, Christina Heins of Norfolk, Mike Graus of Georgia, Sam Graus of South Carolina and Sarah Graus of Linwood; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Michael John Kaasch; mother, Patricia Graus; son, Nicholas Densmore; infant sister, Cathryn Kaasch; as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorials can be directed towards family wishes for later designation.

Svoboda Funeral Home handled arrangements for the family.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Service
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
619 Banner Street, Schuyler, NE
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
619 Banner Street, Schuyler, NE
Oct
1
Service
12:15p.m.
St. Augustine's Social hall
604 Chicago St, Schuyler, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home - South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
use to party with mike once in a while sorry to hear he died RIP mike
dave timms
Friend
October 2, 2021
Been a long, long time since we were "up to no good", but boy did we have a good time at the time. To Pat, Kris & John my condolences & lots of good memories of all of you.
Roger Effa
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear this my deepest sympathy
Ted Krzycki
Friend
October 1, 2021
