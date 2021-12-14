Michael Placzek

July 10, 1929 – December 12, 2021

Michael Placzek, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Anthony Church with a Vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., also at the church. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Dec. 16, at the church. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Deacon Michael "Mike" Placzek was born on July 10, 1929, in Silver Creek, Nebraska, to Michael M. and Mary D. (Laska) Placzek. Mike was called many things in his life. Son, brother, husband, father, Command Sergeant Major, and friend are among them, but his most cherished was Deacon.

Raised in Columbus, Nebraska, Mike's Polish pride was only second to his deep faith which led him to attend St. Joseph Seminary in Westmont, Illinois. Before completing his studies, he discerned that the Lord had a different purpose for his life and left the seminary. A life-long journey of serving others began.

Mike enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1951. Soon after returning from the Korean War, he ended his enlistment and joined the Nebraska Army National Guard. After earning the rank of Command Sergeant Major, the most senior enlisted member of an Army unit he retired in 1985. Mike was proud of his military service not because of the rank he earned, rather the respect and friendships he gained.

In 1953, he began a 68-year marriage to Agnes Pickhinke. To this union, they added 12 children. Raising a large family wasn't easy, but Mike and Agnes leaned into their faith and on each other. Always regarding his wife as an angel on earth, he instilled in his children respect for their mother. Mike continued his service to others through his involvement in various councils and committees at St. Anthony Catholic Church and school. Faith and the pull to serve others grew stronger in Mike and led him to become a permanent Deacon in 1989.

As a deacon, Mike ministered to others and drew great joy as witness to his children's marriages, baptizing his grandchildren, comforting the sick and sharing the Good News. Always ready to share his faith with others and encourage a relationship with Christ, he established perpetual adoration at St. Anthony Church which continues today. It brought him peace knowing anyone could be with Christ day or night.

Mike will be remembered for his integrity, continuous service to Christ through his works, sharp wit, ability to command a room, gift for connecting with others, love of fishing and the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes; sons, Tom (Kathy) of Columbus; Jerry (Bev) of Lincoln; Mark (Tammy) of Elkhorn; Jim (Lori) of Elkhorn; and Paul (Pamm) of Allen, Texas; daughters, Joan (Doug) Gubbels of Columbus; Ann (Lance) Lindquist of Wichita, Kansas; Sharon (Everett) Carlson of Fremont; Mary (John) Boyle of Allen, Texas; Karla (Tim) Jones of Austin, Texas; and Chris (Noel) Sommers of Papillion; daughter-in-law, Barb Placzek of Montana; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven; six brothers; and three sisters.

In lieu of plants and flowers, Memorials may be made to the St. Anthony Church or School or to the Simon House.

In lieu of thanking each individual, Mike's family will use this means to say "Thank You" and the money saved will be donated to the Simon House.

www.mckownfuneralhome.com.