Michael P. Schlentz

Age 70

Michael P. Schlentz, 70, of Plymouth, Minnesota, passed away at Mission Nursing Home in Plymouth, Minnesota. Mike's wishes were to be cremated.

A memorial mass was held on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City with Fr. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, David City.

Michael P. Schlentz and his twin brother, Patrick P. Schlentz were born on June 24, 1950, to Philip & Dorothy (Moran) Schlentz at David City, Nebraska. He attended St. Mary's grade school and in 1968, graduated from Aquinas High School. He attended McCook College and went on to work at Hoppe Mfg. as a carpenter. On November 25, 1972, he married Debbie Moeller at St. Mary's Church in Lincoln. One daughter was born to this union.

At age 27, he suffered a cerebral aneurysm which left him paralyzed and unable to work. He eventually went to live in Minnesota in a long term care facility that offered a vocational rehabilitation program and where he resided until his death in 2020.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Katie (Charlie) Johnson of Lincoln; two grandchildren; twin brother, Patrick (Beth) Schlentz of Omaha; sister, Nancy Erisman of Lincoln; the mother of their child, Debbie Schlentz of Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John; and three sisters, Jean Schlentz, Susan Bongers and Lea Korinek.

The Family asked that all memorial tributes be directed In Care of the Family.

Chermok Funeral Home of David City in charge of arrangements.