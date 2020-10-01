Michael Tresler

Age 31

Michael Tresler, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha.

A story time of Michael will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3rd at the Gass Haney Funeral Home. Casual attire is requested. There will be a private interment at a later date.

Michael was a free spirit, he lived in the moment. He had a very full life with fear not an option (except of spiders). He had a heart of gold and would be there and do anything for everyone. He was the life of the party, he made his presence known. His family was extremely close, they were his world, especially his children. If you had the privilege to know him, you understand. There will never be another soul like him. We ask that you cherish the memories you have and hold on to your family tight. We will never stop loving, talking, and speaking his name. Your legacy will live on.

Michael is survived by his daughters, Claire and Zoe Galley of Columbus, Nebraska; parents, Warren and Karla Tresler Jr. of David City, Nebraska; brothers, Jeremy (Trinity) Tresler of Linwood, Nebraska, A.J. Tresler of David City, Nebraska, and Danny (Taylor) Tresler of Berryville, Arkansas; sister, Katie (Kyle Long) Tresler of Lincoln, Nebraska; girlfriend, Shelley Leggio of Omaha, Nebraska, and her sons, Hayden and Hunter Ayers; grandfather, Warren Tresler, Sr. of Berryville, Arkansas; nephews, Nate and Jeremy Tresler; dogs: Jagermeister and Kamala; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa Kerst; Grandma Tresler; and Aunt Kathy Kerst.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.