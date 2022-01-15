Michelle C. Schmid

May 11, 1966 - January 11, 2022

Michelle C. Schmid, 55, of Bellwood, Nebraska, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, near Bellwood.

Celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will be officiating. The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard tribute service will begin prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Michelle was born May 11, 1966, in Fremont to Leslie Jr. and Marilyn (Svendsen) Prusia. She was raised in Fremont and moved to Bruno, Nebraska, in 1998, before residing in Bellwood for the last 12 years. She was employed as a nurse at david place in David City, Nebraska. Michelle had a passion for riding motorcycles. She enjoyed time spent with her dog, Jasper, and especially adored her grandson, Jackson.

Michelle is survived by her daughter, Ciara (Austin) Lehr of Lincoln; son, Lukas Severin of Lincoln; brothers, Michael Prusia of Fremont and John (April) Prusia of Henderson; sister, Deb (Curtis) Lockwood of Fremont; grandson, Jackson; and sister in life, Joyce Forney of David City.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490

