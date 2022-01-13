Menu
Myron Schneider
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street
Schuyler, NE

Myron Schneider

Age 75

Myron Schneider, 75, of Schuyler, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a service of remembrance at 7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. Visitation continues on Friday from 9-10 a.m. also at the chapel. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery with military honors. Lunch following in St. Mary's Social Center.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street P.O. Box 9, Schuyler, NE
Jan
13
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street P.O. Box 9, Schuyler, NE
Jan
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street P.O. Box 9, Schuyler, NE
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Schuyler, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to all of Mike's family. Most of the family went to District 16 school together - many years ago! My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Carolyn (Kehrli) Conner
School
January 14, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ada Sanchez
Friend
January 13, 2022
