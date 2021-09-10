Menu
The Columbus Telegram
Norma Johnson
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
211 N Main St
Osceola, NE

Norma Jean Johnson

Age 65

Norma Jean Johnson, 65, of Stromsburg, Nebraska passed away Sept. 8, 2021, in Osceola, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Stromsburg Evangelical Free Church, 9th and Main, Stromsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

She was a longtime resident of Columbus, working at Vishay Dale Electronics, and Columbus Middle School.

Dubas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Evangelical Free Church (Stromsburg)
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Evangelical Free Church (Stromsburg)
Funeral services provided by:
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
