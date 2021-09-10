Norma Jean Johnson

Age 65

Norma Jean Johnson, 65, of Stromsburg, Nebraska passed away Sept. 8, 2021, in Osceola, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Stromsburg Evangelical Free Church, 9th and Main, Stromsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

She was a longtime resident of Columbus, working at Vishay Dale Electronics, and Columbus Middle School.

Dubas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com.