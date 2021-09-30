Norma Jean (Holding) Kozisek

June 10, 1942 – September 19, 2021

Norma Jean (Holding) Kozisek, 79, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at her home.

A funeral mass was held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, Lee's Summit, Missouri. Burial/Graveside services followed the services at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mrs. Norma Jean Kozisek was born June 10, 1942, in Walnut, Kansas. She was married July 20, 1963, in St. Paul, Kansas to Fred V. Kozisek of Bruno, Nebraska. She worked from 1982 to 1998 at St. Joseph Medical Center as a rehab technician. Norma was a resident of Lee's Summit since 1964. A long-time active member and volunteer with the St. Joseph Guild and Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. She was active in the Garden Club and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, doing puzzles, quilting, baking, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Fred V. Kozisek; six children, Michael (Ellen) Kozisek, Anthony (Libia) Kozisek, Steven (Laura) Kozisek, Joan (Matt) Bronson, Jennifer (Keith) Hensley and Janet Stanbrough; nine grandchildren, Philip Kozisek, David Kozisek, Jackson Kozisek, Grant Kozisek, Charles Bronson, Chase Bronson, Tino Bronson, Chloe Cummings and Samantha Hensley; Brothers, Harold Holding, Jim Holding, Mark Holding and Don Holding.

Norma was proceeded in death by her parents, Alfred W. and Mary Theresa Holding; sisters, Kathleen Clark and Mary Ann Holding; and her brother, Paul Holding.

Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Right to Life or Little Sisters of the Poor.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063, (816)524-3700.