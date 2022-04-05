Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma Maliha
FUNERAL HOME
Leigh Memorial Chapel
325 N Main St
Leigh, NE

Norma Maliha

Age 93

Norma Maliha, 93, of Leigh, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh, Nebraska, with the Rev. Raymond Doubrava officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel. Visitation continues Tuesday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the church. Committal in the Zion Cemetery. Lunch following in the school basement.

Norma is survived by son, Don (Sheri) Maliha of Yankton; daughter, Nancy (Roger) Schaad of Leigh; grand- and great-grandchildren, Angie Maliha, Luther, Hunter and Chase all of Howells, Brian Maliha of Leigh, Aaron (Kelsey) Schaad of Lincoln and Leslie (Joel) Baker, Jase and Liza of Norfolk. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Carolee Mullenhoff of Leigh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Scott Schaad; brother, Charles Mullenhoff; sister, Gladys; brother-in-law, Dwain Freiberg; brother-in-law, Joseph and Amy Maliha; nieces, Pat (Freiberg) Cool; and a nephew, Greg Freiberg.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl-Leigh memorial chapel in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Leigh Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leigh Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.