Opal Greene
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020

Opal Greene

May 26, 1922-September 29, 2020

Opal Greene, 98, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Cottonwood House in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. on Monday at the church with a family prayer service at 12:45 p.m. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Opal was born May 26, 1922, in Concordia, Kansas, to Will and Mary (Ward) Larson. She grew up in Concordia and graduated from high school in 1939. On Jan. 12, 1941, Opal was united in marriage to Edward William Greene in Concordia. They lived in Laguna Beach, California, and returned to Concordia, where they owned and operated Greene's Supermarket. They then moved to David City, Nebraska, before moving to Columbus in 1961.

Opal worked as a secretary for Columbus Public Schools for many years and enjoyed watching her students grow into adults and also sold Avon for 52 years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. Opal made many friend by helping them through difficult times, especially with prayer

Opal is survived by her son, E.W. "Bill" (Leta) Greene of Columbus, Nebraska; grandsons, Ben (Mandy) Greene and great-grandson Will, Jacen (Crystal) Greene and great-granddaughters Lillian and Maya, Luke (Jenny McDonald) Greene, Dustin Greene, Mackenzie (Hannah) Greene-Powell and great-grandson Mazen; son-in-law Chuck Powell; nephew Dean Larson; and niece Jacquie Woods.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Mary Larson; husband, Edward William Greene; daughter Sharon Greene; and brother Dean (Glee) Larson.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Oct
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Our sympathy to Bill and family. Opal was a great lady.
Linda Slycord
October 1, 2020
May Opal's incredible life be a reminder to us all that one person CAN make a difference. A hug across the miles! Sally
John Kreis
October 1, 2020
so very sorry to hear about Opal's passing. She was a very special lady. She will be missed.
Vicki Silfer
October 1, 2020