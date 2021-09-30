Menu
Pamela Rongish
1953 - 2021
Pamela Sue Rongish

August 2, 1953 – September 28, 2021

Pamela Sue Rongish, 68, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Ambassador Health of Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Vicar Randy Longacre officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Interment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Pamela Sue Rongish was born on Aug. 2, 1953, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to John L. and Inez E. (Moss) Rongish. She attended school in Beatrice and Shelby and graduated from Columbus High School in 1973. She attended Platte College in Columbus. Pam worked her entire career as a dietary aide in health services at numerous area nursing homes and most recently worked at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Pam enjoyed listening to old time Rock'n'Roll, reading, doing word find puzzles, crafts, and gardening. Pam's greatest joy was spending time with her many nieces and nephews. She also loved her dogs and cats, most recently, her two dogs, Muffin and Penne.

Pam is survived by sister, Gloria Martinson of Columbus; brother, John (Cheryl) Rongish of Lincoln; sister, Mary Rongish of Columbus; brother: Jeff Rongish (Judy Benson) of Ft. Collins, Colorado; sister-in-law, Gail Rongish of Columbus; 12 nieces; 13 nephews; 12 great-nieces; 13 great-nephews; 2 great-great-nephews; and several cousins.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, John L. & Inez E. Rongish; sister, Nancy Hernbloom; brother-in-law, Gary Hernbloom; and brother, Ernie Rongish.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 12, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.