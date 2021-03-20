Pamela K. Spence

July 14, 1956 – March 16, 2021

Pamela K. Spence, 64, of Columbus, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at Heritage House Community Hall in Columbus, with Pastor Kevin Bennett officiating.

Pamela Kay was born on July 14, 1956, in Grand Island, to Orlo and Dorothy (Eisenmann) Spence. Pamela grew up in Lincoln, and attended Children's Memorial School in North Dakota for her high school years. Following her graduation from high school, she moved to Marshall, Minnesota, to attend college. She then moved to Minneapolis for a couple of years before moving to Saint Paul, Minnesota, for many years. While in Saint Paul she enjoyed getting to be out and explore the area on her own. She then moved to Lincoln, and in 2003 moved to Polk, where she remained until 2015, when she moved to Columbus.

She enjoyed reading, being on her computer, going to church, playing dominoes and bingo. Anything that had to do with being around people, she was excited to do. She also attended a weekly bible study at Heritage House, which she really enjoyed. Pam was also a member of the Highland Park Evangelical Church in Columbus. Her faith was very important to her, and she always looked forward to going to church for different activities.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Dorothy Spence, of Columbus; her brothers, Michael (Leslie) Spence of Polk, Reginald Spence of Hordville, and Timothy (Sue) Spence of Waverly; her nine nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Orlo Spence.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.