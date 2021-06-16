Menu
Patricia O. Cieloha
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Patricia O. Cieloha

December 5, 1953 - June 15, 2021

Patricia O. Cieloha, 67 of Columbus, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June, 17, 2021, there will be a CDA Rosary with visitation to follow from 4-7 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at St. Bonaventure Parish Center. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Patricia Cieloha was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Thomas J. and Sally A. (Korth) O'Hearn. Pat graduated from Scotus Central Catholic High School in 1972. Following high school, she attended UNL to pursue a career in Nursing. On June 8, 1979, Pat married Donald E. Cieloha at St. Isidore Church. To this union a daughter, Shannon, was born. Pat worked at Dale Electronics, Columbus Manor and at Becton-Dickinson for 34 years until her retirement in 2013. Pat served with the Catholic Daughters of America for 29 years. She attained their highest office of Regent in 2020. Pat also helped deliver Meals on Wheels. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church and the BD Alumni.

Pat is survived by her husband, Donald Cieloha of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Shannon Cieloha of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren, Adriana, Patrick and Jameson; sister, Colleen (Masoud) Shirazi of Papillion, Nebraska; sister, Erin (Dave) Kantor of Papillion, Nebraska; sister, Bridget (Shawn) Diederich of Lincoln; brother, Callen (Carol) O'Hearn of Denver, Colorado; brother, Kevin (Lynette) O'Hearn of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Brian (Cheryl) O'Hearn of Denver, Colorado; brother, Terry O'Hearn of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Mike (Patti) O'Hearn of Columbus, Nebraska; and brother, Dan (Carolyn) O'Hearn of Livermore, California.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Sally O'Hearn; brother, Kelly O'Hearn; sister, Michaela O'Hearn; sister-in-law, Lori O'Hearn; father- and mother-in-law, Edmund and Betty Cieloha.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotus Tuition Assistance Fund, Catholic Daughters of America or the Knights of Columbus Council #9264.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
1565 18th Ave, Columbus, NE
Jun
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Bonaventure Parish Center
NE
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
1565 18th Ave, Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We love your family and you have our deepest condolences and love. The Gills Kellens Nybergs and Griboski families.
Kat Kellen
Family
June 17, 2021
Rest in peace my friend and God bless you and your family
Aaron Nisula
Work
June 17, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. A privilege to have known Pat.
Gerald Luckey
June 16, 2021
