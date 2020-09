Patricia J. Comte

Patricia J. Comte, 76, widow of Bud, of David City, died Friday, Sept. 25, at The Woodlands at Hillcrest in Lincoln.

Funeral Mass will be on Oct. 1 at at St. Mary's Church, David City.

Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary, all at the church.

Burial will take place in the David City Cemetery.

Online tribute: www.chermokfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.