Patricia Dawn Ernst

March 26, 1931-August 27, 2020

Patricia Dawn Ernst, 89, of Columbus, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Monday at the church. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are suggested to those of the donor or family choice. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Patricia Ernst was born March 26, 1931, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Christian and Dorothy (Masterson) Clausen. She graduated from high school in Minneapolis and on Aug. 18, 1957, was united in marriage to Dennis Matson. To this union two children were born, Paul and Kathryn. On May 29, 1993, Patricia was united in marriage to Lyle Ernst in Columbus. Pat and Lyle became world travelers, having visited all 50 states, and all the continents except for Antarctica.

Pat worked for attorneys in Minneapolis, and after moving to Columbus, worked for Wagner & Johnson Attorneys; Platte County Attorney, Bob Snell; and the Nebraska Supreme Court as Official District Court Reporter for Judges C. Thomas White and John Whitehead.

Patricia was a life member of the PTA and Mrs. Jaycees, a member of the Nebraska Court Reporter's Association; twice president of the Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission of Columbus, member of Crime Stoppers, and a tutor for the literacy council. Pat was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school for many years, was president of their women's group, a member of Faith Circle, a money counter, and also initiated the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Pat was an Admiral in the Great Nebraska Navy. She loved her family, reading, knitting, and playing bridge.

Patricia is survived by son, Paul (Gina) Matson of Columbus; grandchildren: Drew Matson of Lincoln, Alex Matson of Columbus and Erik Matson of Columbus; great-grandchildren: Michael, Noah, and Addisyn Matson; daughter, Kathryn DiCostanzo of Columbus; grandchildren: Anthony (Nina) DiCostanzo of Omaha, Joseph DiCostanzo of Omaha, Dylan (Willa) DiCostanzo of Eagle, and DyAnn DiCostanzo of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Dominic DiCostanzo, Vincent DiCostanzo, and Ada DiCostanzo; stepdaughter, Judy Ernst of Salt Lake City, Utah; stepson, Dr. Ronald (Ann) Ernst of Columbus; stepdaughter, Connie (Dave) Anderson of Denver; step grandchildren: Megan (Ernst) Valorz, John (Dr. Katie) Ernst, Conrad (Tonya) Johnson, Royce Ernst, Spencer Anderson, and Connor Anderson; step great-grandchildren: Sophia Johnson, Joanie Valorz, Nora Valorz, Declan Valorz, and Lyle Ernst.

Patricia was preceded in death by parents, Christian and Dorothy Clausen; husband, Lyle Ernst; son-in-law, Thomas DiCostanzo; sister, Donna Kline; brother, Robert Clausen; previous husband, Dennis Matson.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.