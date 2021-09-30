Patrick P. Schlentz

June 25, 1950 – September 20, 2021

Patrick P. Schlentz, 71, of Omaha, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

A Memorial Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City with Fr. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, David City.

Patrick P. Schlentz and twin brother, Michael were born on June 24, 1950 at David City, Nebraska to Philip and Dorothy (Moran) Schlentz. He attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1968. He attended trade school and worked for a short while as a mechanic. He entered the police academy and after graduation, went to work as a police officer in Fremont for 7 years. He then moved to Lincoln, where he served on the force for 17 years. Pat left the Lincoln area to work as an undercover white collar crime investigator and public auditor on the Island of Saipan, in the northern Mariana Islands. During his 5 years on the island, he met, fell in love and married his wife, Beth, on May 18, 2001. They moved to Omaha after his term expired, where Pat went to work at DHHS in the Adult Protection Services, where he remained until his retirement in 2015.

Pat is survived by his wife, Beth of Omaha; sister, Nancy Erisman of Lincoln; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John & twin, Michael Schlentz; and three sisters, Jean Schlentz, Susan Bongers and Lea Korinek.

The Family asked that all memorial tributes be directed In Care of the Family.

Chermok Funeral Home of David City in charge of arrangements.