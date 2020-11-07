Peggy Kruse

December 3, 1949-November 4, 2020

Peggy Kruse, 70, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at her home.

Visitation is from 3- 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. A reception will follow immediately at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. in Columbus. All CDC guidelines will be followed while attending the visitation and reception. Memorials may be directed to the Paws and Claws Adoption Agency.

Margaret "Peggy" Kruse was born Dec. 3, 1949, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Lonnie and Mary (Shemek) Kuta. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. On Nov. 3, 1973, she married Dennis Kruse at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Peggy worked at Tasty Toppings and did house cleaning. She enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren, putting together puzzles, playing Scrabble, family gatherings at the lake and spending time with her lake neighbor Sharon Jarosz.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Kruse of Duncan Lakes; son, Jason (Michelle) Kruse of Smithville, Missouri; daughter, Jamie (Chris) Leishman of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Maggie and Jacob Kruse and Caleb, Liam and Avyanna Leishman; sisters, Karen (Peter) Ward of Walnut Creek, California, Marilyn Broz of Henderson, Nevada, Betty (Don) Hegi of Broomfield, Colorado, Patrice (Roy) Orr of Eugene, Oregon, Mary Ellen Watchorn of Columbus, Nebraska, and Christine Kuta of Columbus, Nebraska; brothers, Tim (Elaine) Kuta of Columbus, Nebraska, and Terry Kuta of Columbus, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Mary Kuta; sister, Kathy Sweenie; and brothers-in-law, Don Sweenie and Keith Watchorn.

