Philip A. Mausbach

March 19, 1922-October 22, 2020

Philip A. Mausbach, 98, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Emerald Care and Rehabilitation Center in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Vigil service at the funeral home. Masks are recommended and all CDC guidelines will be followed. The service and vigil will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Philip A. Mausbach was born March 19, 1922, on the family farm near Tarnov, Nebraska, to Nicholas and Anna (Pillen) Mausbach. He was baptized the next day at St. Anthony Catholic Church rural Tarnov, Nebraska. He completed his eighth-grade education at St. Mary of the Angels School south of Humphrey, Nebraska, and began farming with his dad.

As a young man he hired out to farmers in both Iowa and South Dakota making a longtime friendship with the John Licht family of South Dakota. Philip met his future wife, Lorraine McGuire, through correspondence in the St. Anthony Messenger Magazine. They were married on Jan. 7, 1950, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He then took his new bride to the family farm, where a life of grain and dairy farming began. They were kept busy with the farm, gardening, and raising 11 children (seven boys and 4 girls), and eventually 26 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren became part of the family.

Philip was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, served on the Humphrey Public School Board, and enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing and traveling with friends and family. He really enjoyed visiting with his Green Bay family. Philip also enjoyed singing in the choirs of both St. Mary and later St. Michaels of Tarnov. After retiring to Columbus in 1992, he became a member of St. Bonaventure's funeral choir. He also enjoyed his daily walks downtown to have coffee with all his old friends and the new ones he made.

After a good long life of 98 years he is survived by daughter, Kathy (Maury) Rayburn of Fremont, Nebraska; son, Steve (Gail) Mausbach of Louisville, Nebraska; daughter, Mary (Jim) Walker of Globe, Arizona; son, John (Ruth) Mausbach of Tarnov, Nebraska; son, Joe (Donna) Mausbach of Norfolk, Nebraska; daughter, Karen (Alan) Hart of Flagstaff, Arizona; son, Tim (Diane) Mausbach of Creston, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Maureen Mausbach of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Tina (Dave) Luke of Gilbert, Arizona; son, Tom (Jodi) Mausbach of Madison, Nebraska; 26 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lorraine Mausbach of Papillion, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Anna (Pillen) Mausbach; wife of 69 years, Lorraine Mausbach; sons,

David and Patrick Mausbach; sisters, Magdalene, Odelia and Germaine; and brothers, Bill, Vic and Lawrence.