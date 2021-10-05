Philip M. Raimondo

November 10, 1961 – October 3, 2021

Philip M. Raimondo, 59, peacefully passed away in his home on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 8, also at the church. Burial is in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus. The Vigil Service and Mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Phil was born on Nov. 10, 1961, in Hancock, Michigan. He was the first of four children of T.R. and Jeanne (English) Raimondo. Phil moved with his family to Buffalo, New York, as a child. They all moved to Omaha, Nebraska, and Phil attended Millard High School. Phil attended college at Purdue University, where he met the love of his life, Mary Zuber, and their very good friends Steve & Gretchen Klesker. Phil and Mary were united in marriage on June 9, 1984 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Phil loved attending the College World Series every year in Omaha. He also enjoyed cheering on his alma mater – the Purdue Boilermakers – as well as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Buffalo Bills. His passion for sports also extended to regularly playing handball and baseball, participating in multiple tournaments, leagues, and little league coaching positions. In the last year, Phil played right field for the Omaha Cowboys.

Phil worked hard all his life. He started at Behlen Mfg. Co. in 1990. Prior to being named Chairman & CEO in 2019, he held a variety of positions in his 31 years with the company, including President & CEO (2006), COO (2001), President of International and Diversified Products (1999), Director of Quality and Human Resources (1998), Manufacturing Manager (1995), Regional Plant Manager in Goshen, IN (1993), and Quality Manager (1990).

Phil was involved with the efforts at Behlen in receiving the following awards: Metal Building Manufacturers Association Safety Award Program (2005-2014), Training Magazines Top 100 (2001), Nebraska Edgerton Quality Award (2000 & 2005), and ISO9000 Certification SGS (1999).

Before working for Behlen Mfg. Co., Phil worked for HMT Technology as a Test Manufacturing Engineering Manager (1989) in Fremont, California, and for Control Data Corp as a Test Manufacturing Engineer and Manufacturing Unit Manager (1984) in Omaha.

Phil received his BSEE ('84) and MBA ('98) degrees from Purdue University. Phil received an ISO9000 Lead Auditor Certification in 1996 and was an Edgerton Examiner from 1997-2001. Phil was an active member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #12086.

Other achievements include Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska Underwriting Committee (2021), University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors (2019-2021), Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce Board Member (2017-2021), National Association of Manufacturers Board Member (2016-2021), Nebraska Diplomats Member (2016-2021), Member of Great Plains State Bank Board of Directors (2015-2017), Columbus Area United Way Board Member (2012-2014) and Campaign Chairman (2013), Nonproliferation Policy Education Center (Edgerton State Quality Award) Board (2010-2014), Metal Building Manufacturers Association Board of Directors (2005-2015) and Executive Committee Chairman (2009), St. Isidore Parish Council (1998-2001) and President (2000), and Columbus City League Little League Baseball Coach (1996-2008).

Phil and his father, T.R., are the only father & son who have served as Committee Chairmen of the Board of Directors of the Metal Building Manufacturers Association.

Phil was a family man. He was happily married to Mary Raimondo for 37 years and raised five wonderful children. He shared his passions, travels, and love throughout his 59 years that his family will talk about and replicate for years to come.

Phil enjoyed regularly taking his family to Cedar Point to ride the roller coasters. In recent years, Phil expanded his travel, including vacations to Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks, Southeast Asia, Positano in Italy, and Santorini & Athens in Greece. Phil & Mary were often accompanied in their travels with their good friends Mike & Wendy Bressler.

Phil is survived by his wife Mary, and children, Rachel (Brandon) Hays of Columbus; Matthew (Kayla) Raimondo of Omaha; Nicholas (Katy Dyas) Raimondo of San Francisco, California; Patrick (Kayla) Raimondo of Haines, Oregon; and Natalie Raimondo of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Henry; Emma; Colin; and one more on the way. He is also survived by his father, T.R. Raimondo of Columbus; siblings Tony (Sharon) Raimondo, Jr. of Columbus; Linda (Tom) Bock of Columbus; and Diana Raimondo of Tinley Park, Illinois; and thirteen nieces & nephews.

Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne Raimondo.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family for further designation.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.