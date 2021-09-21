Phillip "Phil" Czuba

April 2, 1945 – September 17, 2021

Phillip "Phil" Czuba, 76, of Columbus died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home with a 7 pm vigil service to follow. Visitation continues at 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday Sept. 22, at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

Phillip Czuba was born April 2, 1945, in Columbus to Louis and Frances (Volnek) Czuba. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. Phil attended Universal Trade School in Omaha to be a mechanic. He worked a short time at Nielsen's before going to work at Ernst Auto for over 23 years. Phil retired from Ernst and turned to farming the family farm. On June 8, 1968, Phil married Liz Herdzina at St. Bonaventure Church.

Phil was a member of St. Bonaventure Church where he served on Perpetual Adoration for 47 years and was an usher. Phil prayed the rosary daily. He enjoyed playing cards, deer hunting, gardening (loved to share his produce) and having coffee with his friends.

Phil is survived by his wife, Liz Czuba of Columbus; sister, Darlene Elston of Bellevue; sister, Phyllis (Keith) Barg of Norfolk; sister, Mary Lou (Larry) Cook of Fremont; sister, Dee Hasselbach-Artz of Kearney; and brother-in-law, Ed (Diann) Herdzina of Columbus.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Frances Czuba; sister, JoAnn Kozak; and brother-in-law, Larry Elston.