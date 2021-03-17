Phyllis Mae (Martischang) Kuta

November 24, 1930 – March 15, 2021

Phyllis Mae (Martischang) Kuta, 90, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at Meridian Gardens.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Anthony Church. There will be a CDA Rosary without the family present at 4 p.m. Friday at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service and rosary at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial is in All Saints Cemetery. Masks are required by all those in attendance.

The vigil and funeral mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Phyllis Kuta was born November 24, 1930 to Frank and Mary (German) Martischang in Pierce. Her family moved to a farm just east of Lindsay, where she graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in 1949. She worked at Becton-Dickinson in Columbus for nearly 8 years and then married Virgil Kuta on November 22, 1958 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. They lived on a farm southwest of Tarnov before moving to a farm near Silver Creek in 1964. To this union, her four children were born. Phyllis attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church, was a member of the Altar Society, taught catechism for 7 years and was an EME. Phyllis belonged to the Extension Club for many years and she and Virgil played in a card club for over 30 years. In 1997 Phyllis and Virgil moved to Columbus. She was currently a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. Phyllis loved dancing, crafts, gardening, yard work and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Ken (Tami) Kuta of Panora, Iowa; daughter, Carrie (Dan) Lauterbach of Louisville, Colorado; daughter, Kathy (John) Broderick of LaGrange Park, Illinois; son, Jeff (Shelly) Kuta of Silver Creek, Nebraska; sister, Agnes (Alvin) Kuta of Humphrey, Nebraska; brother, Gene (Lee) Martischang of Atkinson, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Irene Martischang of Lindsay, Nebraska; grandchildren, Hunter Kuta, Kennedy Kuta, Tanner Kuta, Sara (Chris) Vaughan, Jared Lauterbach, Camille Broderick, and Jacob Kuta; one great-grandchild, Owen Vaughan; aunt, Josephine Kubicki; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Kuta; parents, Frank and Mary Martischang; sister, Rosella (Ralph) Koziol

Brother, Leon Martischang; niece, Jan Kuta; and nephew, Tom Koziol.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to St. Anthony Catholic Church or the Simon House.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.