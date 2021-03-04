Ralph R. Germeroth

August 6, 1925 - January 14, 2021

Ralph Robert Germeroth, 95, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona.

Ralph was interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Jan. 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 24, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona. A live stream of the service will be available.

He was born Aug. 6, 1925, near Columbus, Nebraska, to Conrad and Mabel (Saalfeld) Germeroth. Ralph was married to his beloved Aldine (Sander), Jan. 31, 1948.

He was preceded in death by Aldine; his parents, Conrad and Mabel; and his brothers, Paul L. and Loren E. Germeroth.

Ralph's faith in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life. He was dedicated to his family and especially his wife, Aldine, with whom he enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Ralph was also a decorated World War II Army combat veteran, receiving both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He spent most of his adult life as a business manager in the automobile business.

Ralph is survived by his sons, David of Denver, Rodney (Denise) of Aurora, Colorado, Sidney (Pamela) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Gary (Kathy) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several sisters-in-law, Ruth Germeroth of Canton, Michigan, Nancy Germeroth of Clinton Township, Michigan, Delores Sander of Columbus, Nebraska, and Lois Klug of Toledo, Ohio.

Memorial gifts are requested in lieu of flowers. Suggested organizations include: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona, Colorado Lutheran High School Association, Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, and Lutheran World Relief.