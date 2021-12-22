Randal 'Randy' Joseph Keehn

February 27, 1955 - December 20, 2021

Randal 'Randy' Joseph Keehn, 66, of Belgrade, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at his home in Belgrade.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at United Methodist Church in St. Edward with the Rev. Brian Ketelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton.

Randy was born on Feb. 27, 1955, to Delmar and Marjorie (Shoebotham) Keehn at Genoa. He grew up on farm south of St. Edward. He graduated from St. Edward High School in 1973. After, he attended Hasting Community College for one year before moving back to St. Edward to help his dad farm. On April 16, 1977, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Anne Jensen at Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. They made their home outside of Belgrade where he continued farming.

He loved collecting antique toys, signs and tractors. He also loved attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed driving his pickup around and socializing with his friends. In his earlier days, he played town softball and participated for several years in the Cedar Rapids Melodrama, often playing the villain. He was also a volunteer firefighter with the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of Belgrade; children, Joseph (Molly) Keehn of Belgrade, Alicia (fiancé Jeff Vandewalle) Keehn-Mavis of Randolph and Clayton (Emma) Keehn of Fullerton; grandchildren, Ranee, Jordan, Taylor, Conner, Charlie, Carter, Braxton, Wyatt, Addison and Colton; his parents, Delmar and Marjorie Keehn of St. Edward; brothers, Brad Keehn of Dannebrog and Kent Keehn of Texas; nephews, Pat and Brandon Keehn; and many cousins and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; sisters-in-law, Diane Keehn and Deb Keehn; and niece, Amber Keehn.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.