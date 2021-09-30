Randy Pichler

September 17, 1951 – September 26, 2021

Randy Pichler, 70, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

At Randy's request, no services will be held.

Randy was born Sept. 17, 1951, to Val and Fay Pichler in Grand Island, Nebraska. He graduated from Columbus High School. He was a longtime employee of the UPS in Columbus and retired from the company in 2006. Randy's hobbies were hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed carpentry and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Randy is survived by his mother, Fay Pichler of Grand Island; son, Ryan (Christa) Pichler of Gretna; daughter, Valarie (Jon) Bullis of Idaho Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren, Ellie, Reese, Emersyn, Siena Pichler, Jackson and Camryn Bullis; sister, Peggy (Jerry) Beer of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and dear friend: Mistan Marking of Columbus.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Val Pichler; and brother, Ken Pichler.