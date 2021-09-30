Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randy Pichler
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Randy Pichler

September 17, 1951 – September 26, 2021

Randy Pichler, 70, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

At Randy's request, no services will be held.

Randy was born Sept. 17, 1951, to Val and Fay Pichler in Grand Island, Nebraska. He graduated from Columbus High School. He was a longtime employee of the UPS in Columbus and retired from the company in 2006. Randy's hobbies were hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also enjoyed carpentry and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Randy is survived by his mother, Fay Pichler of Grand Island; son, Ryan (Christa) Pichler of Gretna; daughter, Valarie (Jon) Bullis of Idaho Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren, Ellie, Reese, Emersyn, Siena Pichler, Jackson and Camryn Bullis; sister, Peggy (Jerry) Beer of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and dear friend: Mistan Marking of Columbus.

Randy is preceded in death by his father, Val Pichler; and brother, Ken Pichler.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIP RANDY THE LITTLE THAT I KNEW YOU, YOU WERE A KIND HEARTED MAN THAT WORKED FOR YOUR KEEP AND TREATED OTHERS WITH RESPECT! REST IN PEACE RANDY!!
Mark Keuter
Friend
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results