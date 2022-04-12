Ray Irwin

April 14, 1927 - April 8, 2022

Ray Irwin, 94, of Columbus, died Friday, April 8, 2022, in Columbus.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the McKown Funeral Home. Military honors will be by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Ray was born April 14, 1927 in Columbus, Nebraska to Raymond and Anna (Yonk) Irwin. He received his education in Columbus before working for M.H. Van Berg training horses. He served in the Army during World War II where he served in Germany. He was united in marriage to Delores Glasner on Dec. 17, 1949, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. They continued traveling with the horses until setting in Columbus where he worked at BD Medical. They later moved to Denver where they lived until returning to Shelby in 1982. In 2018 they moved to Columbus where they have lived since. Ray loved his acreage near Shelby, woodworking, gardening and taking care of his animals and horses.

Ray is survived by his wife, Delores; and son, Randy.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anna Irwin; sister, Ruth Hack; brother, Art Irwin; brother, Bob Irwin; brother, Fred Irwin; brother, Ralph Irwin; brother, August Rickner; brother, Earl Rickner; sister, Rene Schenck; sister, Hazel Swanson; and brother, Cecil Irwin.

