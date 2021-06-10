Menu
Raymond Dartmann
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Raymond J. Dartmann

October 28, 1937- June 8, 2021

Raymond J. Dartmann, 83, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5– 7 p.m. on Friday June 11, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9 – 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial is in the St. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery near Platte Center, Nebraska.

Raymond J. Dartmann was born Oct. 28,1937, in Norfolk, Nebraska to Bernard and Mary (Eggerling) Dartmann. He grew up in Creighton and graduated from St. Ludger Academy in 1955. Ray enjoyed baseball and played on the 1955 State High School champion team at Creighton. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1956 – 1960. In 1976, he moved to Genoa where he began his employment at Lindsay Manufacturing. Ray moved to Platte Center where he lived for 15 years before moving to Columbus in 2002.

He is survived by son, Steven Dartmann of Wahoo, Nebraska; daughter: Jan (Ken) Cook of Monroe, Nebraska; son: Jerome (Shelley) Dartmann of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter: Rebecca (Scott) Yates of Clarksville, Missouri; son: Marlin Dartmann of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; son: Thomas Dartmann of Monroe, Nebraska; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife: Janice Dartmann; son: Roger Dartmann; brothers: Leo Dartmann and Joe Dartmann and sisters: Bernadine Dartmann, Helen Bullock and Dolores Wollsclager.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE
Jun
11
Service
7:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE
Jun
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Columbus, NE
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
