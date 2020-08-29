Raymond Lee Eriksen

June 25, 1934-August 26, 2020

Raymond Lee Eriksen, 86, of Genoa, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital LTC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, with military honors by the Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Raymond Lee was born June 25, 1934, in Lamar, Missouri, to Paul Hans and Mary Rozene (Meyers) Eriksen. He graduated from Lamar High School and entered the U.S. Army. He served from 1955–1957 before being honorably discharged. Ray was united in marriage to Alyce Krzycki on June 1, 1985, in Genoa. He worked for NPPD as a lineman and inspector for 36 years, which he enjoyed. Ray also enjoyed flying over the power lines and inspecting the transmission lines in his Cessna 172 with his wife. He loved to fly, go camping and fishing, and really enjoyed time with his wife and grandkids.

Ray is survived by wife, Alyce Eriksen of Genoa; daughter, Debra Jene (Larry) Pieper of Carroll, Iowa; son, Denny (Michelle) Reis of Genoa; grandchildren: Jeremy (Bridget) Reis of Genoa, Ashley (Brad) Scheffler of Albion and Riley Evans from Maryland; many great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Mary Eriksen; brother, Paul Eriksen.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.