Richard Paul Mohr
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Richard Paul Mohr

August 19, 1930 – September 19, 2021

Richard Paul Mohr, 91, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. There will be no visitation.

Richard was born Aug. 19, 1930, in Platte County, Nebraska, (near Monroe) to Martin and Louise (Weyen) Mohr. He attended county school near Monroe and on Dec. 6, 1951, entered the U. S. Army, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 17, 1953.

Richard was engaged in farming and also worked at D & L Manufacturing. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Richard is survived by sister, Evelyn Badje of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Louise Mohr; brothers, Herman (Marie) Mohr; Dave Mohr; George (Betty) Mohr; Martin (Vicky) Mohr; and Ralph (Donabelle) Mohr; sisters, Marcella (Alan) Herrmann and Elizabeth (Cliff) Heibel; and brother-in-law, Bill Badje.

Memorials may be directed to those of the family choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Gass Haney Funeral Home
