Richard C. Olcott

February 15, 1950 - December 9, 2020

Richard C. Olcott, 70, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln, Nebraska, due to complications from COVID-19.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at St. Luke's UCC in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at McKown Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or family wishes.

All CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings will be followed. Masks are required. In an abundance of caution, those feeling ill or who are in quarantine are asked to watch the livestream broadcast of the service. Tuesday's services will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Richard Carlos Olcott was born Feb. 15, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Carroll and June (Dallegge) Olcott. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1968 then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He returned to Columbus and owned and operated Modern Cleaners & Dyers. He later moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, then to Marina Del Rey, California, where he worked at dry cleaners. Richard then went to work for CVS Pharmacy in Santa Barbara, California. In 2005, Richard relocated to Bakersfield, California, to be near his brother Bill and family.

He worked at CVS in Bakersfield until his retirement in 2015. After retirement, he returned to Columbus. Richard worked at Columbus Ag Park during the horse racing season. He volunteered his time at American Red Cross blood drives. He especially enjoyed visiting with his fellow volunteers and the donors as they arrived to give blood.

Richard enjoyed spending time at the beach. He looked forward to the many trips his parents made to visit him while living in California. His hobbies included pheasant hunting, attending antique auctions, coin collecting, following the horse races, gardening and growing many varieties of flowers. He was especially proud of his rose garden.

Richard is survived by his brother, Bill Olcott of Columbus; sister, Holly (Jim) Recek of Columbus; nephews, Matt Recek, Dan Recek and Steve Olcott; niece, Cheri Olcott-Banks; and four great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and June Olcott; brother, Leslie Olcott; and sister-in-law, Ann Olcott.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com