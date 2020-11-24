Richard J. Penas

January 6, 1940 - November 20, 2020

Richard J. Penas, 80, of Columbus, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the Columbus Community Hospital.

A private family mass will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation without the family present will be from 3 - 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at McKown Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Ord, Nebraska.

The service on Saturday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:30 a.m.

Richard Penas was born on Jan. 6, 1940, in Ord, Nebraska, to Edwin and Agnes (Hruby) Penas. He was raised on the family farm outside of Ord. He attended the Rural Country School in Valley County and then graduated from Ord High School in 1957. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated with his electrical engineering degree in 1962.

After his UNL graduation, he worked on the family farm for a little over a year, which is when he met his future wife Linda Vogeler. Rich began his engineering career at Nebraska Public Power System in 1964. After a merger in 1966, NPPS became Nebraska Public Power District. After a 35-year career with NPPD, he retired as Manager Sub Station Engineer on April 23, 1999.

He joined the United States Army National Guard on Nov. 22, 1963 and served honorably for six years.

Rich and Linda were married on Feb. 27, 1965 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ord, Nebraska. Once the newlyweds moved to Columbus, they became members of the St. Anthony Catholic Church. They lived their entire 55-year married life in Columbus, where they raised their five children.

Rich was a quiet, honest man who loved with all his heart and had deep faith. True joy came from being with his family. Family gathered at Rich and Linda's house every Christmas, summer, holidays and many weekends through the year. Also, in the summers, camping and fishing trips were enjoyed with their children, family and friends and later grandchildren. Rich was a man of many talents. He could fix anything around his house, helped friends with their home projects and had a collection of tools to support these efforts. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his garage. Rich had a huge garden that stocked his family with fresh produce, which he also shared with the neighbors. Rich cherished the long-time friendships with neighbors and co-workers that included a card club, friends watching out for one another and their children. He enjoyed throwing horseshoes, traveling with friends and family, feeding and watching birds, and was an avid Husker fan cheering on the football and volleyball teams.

Rich is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda (Vogeler) Penas; children, Bryan (Maura) Penas of Lincoln, Christine (Keith) Robbins of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Alicia (Michael) Ostermeier of Keller, Texas, Stefan (Ann) Penas of Garland, Nebraska, and Nathan (Angela) Penas, Lincoln; 16 grandchildren, Christopher Penas-Hull, Allison Penas-Hull, Nolan Robbins, Travis Robbins, Andrew Ostermeier, Spencer Ostermeier, Sierra Penas, Logan Penas, Dylan Penas, Ember Penas, Kaleigh Penas, Ashlyn Penas, Wyatt Penas, Natalie Kohmetscher, Madelyn Kohmetscher and William Kohmetscher; sister, Dorothy Ross of Longmont, Colorado; brother-in-law, Bill Vogeler of North Loup, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Vicky Johnson of Nicholasville, Kentucky; sisters-in-law, Colene (Merlyn) Williams of Atkinson, Nebraska, and Carol (Tom) Holt of Galveston, Texas; brother-in-law, Craig (Nancy) Vogeler of North Loup, Nebraska; special cousin, Mariann Toomey of Aurora, Colorado; and many additional cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, Edward and Agnes (Hruby) Penas; brother and sister-in-law, Edwin (Lois) Penas; brother, Paul Penas; brothers-in-law, Fred Ross and Mike Johnson; sister-in-law, Nancy Vogeler; and nephew, Ryan Vogeler.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com