Richard "Dick" Ruth
FUNERAL HOME
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
515 C Street
David City, NE

Richard "Dick" Ruth

Age 85

Richard "Dick" Ruth, 85, of Rising City, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Visitation, without family present, will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Rising City. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, also at the church. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Following state COVID-19 guidelines and due to increasing COVID positive numbers, social distancing seating and limited room capacity will be enforced. When the church and basement reaches capacity seating, no entry will be allowed. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, plants or statues, memorials may be given in care of the family.

Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine of Rising City; children, Barton and Lynne (Blair) Ruth of Rising City and Tamara and Steven Althouse of Waverly, Nebraska; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and sister, Marlene Suddarth-Wyant (Fred Wyant) of York.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
rural Rising City, NE
Dec
12
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Rising City, NE
Dec
12
Burial
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Chermok Funeral Home - David City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elaine ~ our deepest sympathy in your loss. I'll always remember the 'twinkle' in Dick's eye when I'd stop by. He will be missed. God's Peace to you and your family as you mourn his loss and celebrate his life well-lived.
Valerie Eickholt
December 13, 2020
