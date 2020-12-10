Richard "Dick" Ruth

Age 85

Richard "Dick" Ruth, 85, of Rising City, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Visitation, without family present, will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Rising City. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, also at the church. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Following state COVID-19 guidelines and due to increasing COVID positive numbers, social distancing seating and limited room capacity will be enforced. When the church and basement reaches capacity seating, no entry will be allowed. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, plants or statues, memorials may be given in care of the family.

Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine of Rising City; children, Barton and Lynne (Blair) Ruth of Rising City and Tamara and Steven Althouse of Waverly, Nebraska; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and sister, Marlene Suddarth-Wyant (Fred Wyant) of York.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.